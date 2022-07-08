Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,018 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,512,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

