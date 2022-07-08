Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 8,050 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

