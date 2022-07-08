Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.