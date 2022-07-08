Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.40 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.