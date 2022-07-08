Bell Bank Has $570,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.