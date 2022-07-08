Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $228,638,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $72,518,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $23,451,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $18,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.00.

SHEL stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.