Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.63.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

