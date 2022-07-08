Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.