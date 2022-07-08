Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340,230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $192,265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after buying an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $213.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

