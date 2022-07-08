Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Saddle Point Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 849.6% in the fourth quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 92,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 83,035 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 54,968 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.46. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

