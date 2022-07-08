Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $98.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.