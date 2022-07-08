Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 5,296 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.19. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

