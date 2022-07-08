Meritage Portfolio Management Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 157,024 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after buying an additional 321,887 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,675,000 after buying an additional 114,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after buying an additional 342,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,450,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

