Tufton Capital Management Sells 3,227 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average is $148.19. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

