Tufton Capital Management Sells 3,227 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average is $148.19. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.