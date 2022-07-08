Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,231,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,309,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 121,071 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 197,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120,499 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 568,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 118,597 shares during the period.
Shares of VSGX stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $65.76.
