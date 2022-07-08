Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

