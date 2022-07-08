Pendal Group Ltd Buys 4,326 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after acquiring an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after acquiring an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,435,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

NYSE DEI opened at $22.68 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

