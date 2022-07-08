Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

