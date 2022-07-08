Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,123 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.63. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

