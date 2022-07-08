Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in American International Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 583,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.