Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 223.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 225,422 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.