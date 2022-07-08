Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,745 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $663,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,386.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,262.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2,554.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

