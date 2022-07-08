Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,228 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $97.88 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

