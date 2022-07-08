The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

