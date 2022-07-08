Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $202.80 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $385.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

