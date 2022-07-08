Pendal Group Ltd Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.13. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.