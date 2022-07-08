Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.03 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $97.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

