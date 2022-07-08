Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.4% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,386.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,262.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,554.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

