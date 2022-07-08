Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $223.47 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $223,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,386.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,262.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,554.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

