Coerente Capital Management Purchases 1,389 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coerente Capital Management grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Visa by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 39,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 91,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 78,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.84.

NYSE:V opened at $202.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

