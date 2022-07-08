Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

