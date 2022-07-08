Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,386.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,262.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,554.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

