UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 1,099 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $146.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $350.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

