Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.84.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.80 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $385.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

