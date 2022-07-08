Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Dropbox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,836 shares of company stock worth $2,000,658. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

