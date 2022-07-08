Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $191.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.12.

