10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $195.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 1.86.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.