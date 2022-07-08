Columbus Macro LLC Grows Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 164,802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,452 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,525,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares in the last quarter.

XYLD opened at $43.00 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36.

