Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 128.5% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

