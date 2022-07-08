Tsfg LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 181.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $75.88 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.