iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80.

