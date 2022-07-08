Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $414.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.66 and a 200 day moving average of $536.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

