Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 222 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average is $161.94.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,443,535 shares in the company, valued at $926,816,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $257,982,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,495. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

