Bailard Inc. Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,767 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 19,727 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,737 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 581.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.74.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $152.02 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

