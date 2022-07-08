Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 178.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 54,036 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $22.74 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $49.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

