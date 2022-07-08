Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,349 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,143 shares of company stock worth $5,146,061 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.