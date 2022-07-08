Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 78.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $160.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

