375 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 130,293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.
NYSEARCA IYM opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.43. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $154.87.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.