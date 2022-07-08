375 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 130,293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.43. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $154.87.

