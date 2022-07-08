Bailard Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $479.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

