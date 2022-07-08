SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1,763.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,310 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

